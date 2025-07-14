Gallery: Green Buses, Bus Technology Highlighted on STN EXPO West Day 3

RENO, Nev. – The morning began with a presentation of the Innovator of the Year award to Gaurav Sharda of Beacon Mobility and a CEO “Tech Talk” by Zonar CEO Charles Kriete.

Attendees gathered in-depth information and hands-on experience during sponsored Green Bus Summit and Bus Technology Summit sessions throughout the day. More sessions took place on school bus Wi-Fi, passenger safety, clean bus implementation, funding sources and mock casualty exercises.

An all-day electric circuitry training was led by David Roper, a veteran automotive instructor who works with Clean Cities in Southern California.

The evening’s Ride & Drive + Live Technology Demonstrations took place outdoors and provided not only opportunities for vendor connection but also the chance to get up close and personal with the latest in clean bus technology.

