Propane School Buses Save Districts 50% on Total Cost of Ownership

RENO, Nev. – A Sunday Green Bus Summit session at STN EXPO West featured the opinions of two transportation directors and a fleet maintenance supervisor that use propane in their bus fleets.

Stephen Whaley, alternative fuels manager for Blue Bird, charted how the California Air Resources Board will require heavy-duty NOx emissions to meet the standards of 0.035 g/bhp-hr in 2027. The propane school buses offered by Blue Bird and its drivetrain partner ROUSH CleanTech exceed these standards at 0.02 g/bhp-hr, he said. He also reviewed the safety and abundance of propane autogas as well as the ease of fueling.

Panel moderator Joel Stutheit, senior manager of autogas for the Propane Education and Research Council, asked the three transportation employees who made up the rest of the panel about their experiences with propane school buses.

Peninsula School District in Washington is the third bus fleet that Director of Transportation Dawnette Wright has transitioned to propane. She advised building trust by bringing in vendor partners to answer questions and educate both drivers and mechanics. Her diesel bus total cost of ownership (TCO) is $1.10 per mile while her propane bus is 56 cents per mile. She shared that the $50,319 she saved in one year by using propane buses will enable the hiring of another staff member.

Casey Jebens, director of transportation for Sherwood School District in Oregon, has 40 buses, about half of which are propane. He noted that as a former driver-trainer, he understood the importance of obtaining both stakeholder and staff buy-in on such a project. It wasn’t a hard sell, however. With Sherwood being a small town near Portland, student health due to low air quality around diesel buses was a concern. Fuel cost effectiveness and maintenance ease sealed the deal.

“When the cost to run your propane bus is about half that of your diesel bus, it pencils out very quickly,” he added.

Wright and Jebens underscored the need to communicate with and rely on fuel vendor partners to accommodate unique district needs, access wet fueling via a mobile tanker if needed, and perform necessary maintenance as part of the contract.

Vehicle Maintenance Supervisor Raymond Manalo, Jr., explained that San Juan Unified School District near Sacramento, California is both urban and rural and transports about 1,000 students with special needs. Desiring to diversify the bus fleet and recognizing the lack of support for electrification at the federal government level, the district has recently added 35 propane buses to its fleet. Drivers are skeptical but undergoing expert training and ROUSH CleanTech is training technicians. Wet fueling is taking place as infrastructure is still being planned.

Although there are hurdles in introducing propane autogas to a district that hasn’t experienced it before, Manalo expressed optimism for success through training and partnerships. Shop modifications and specialized training would be more intense with electric buses than with propane, he commented, drawing from his experience as vehicle maintenance manager at nearby Twin Rivers Unified School District, which made headlines for its enthusiastic electric school bus adoption.

All the panelists agreed that there were no significant issues sending their propane buses on the road for regular routes. Jebens said that if anything, older diesel buses elicit more reliability concerns. He added that education helps familiarize the community with the new vehicles as well.

Wright and Jebens expressed appreciation for the cleanliness of propane buses due to lack of particulate matter as well as their quietness, two factors that reduce student behavior incidents.