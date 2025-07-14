Sharda Presented with Innovator of the Year Award at STN EXPO West

RENO, Nev. — Innovator of the Year Gaurav Sharda expressed his gratitude when he accepted the award Sunday morning during the opening session at STN EXPO West.

Sharda joined Beacon Mobility as the vice president of HR technology in October 2021 and currently serves as chief technology officer. But his technological and human resources background far exceeds his time at Beacon. He grew up in India, receiving his bachelor’s degree in engineering, electronics and communications before moving to the U.S. in 2009. He then obtained a master’s degree in computer engineering at the University of Iowa.

When looking at award nominations, STN President and Publisher Tony Corpin said the selection process is not taken lightly and the individuals selected embody the spirit of the award. The Innovator of the Year award, presented in conjunction with the National School Transportation Association, looks at a broad spectrum of “amazing” individuals who represent school transportation, safety, innovation, thought leadership and people.

“It’s a people business,” he said, adding that when selecting the winner, nominations are graded based on how the individual is looking out for the students and how to benefit students and the communities that they serve.

“This individual is without a doubt one of the most humble, generous, forward-thinking, people-centric individuals that I’ve met,” Corpin shared. “He has taken some of the things at Beacon Mobility and really made it integrate with partners using AI and technology and created an app that allows the drivers to communicate within the ecosystem.”

He noted that Beacon Mobility CEO Judith Crawford had nominated Sharda. “And after we saw him, we thought, ‘Wow, what an amazing individual.’’

Sharda noted when accepting the award that it was such a humbling moment. He thanked members of STN, NSTA and individuals on his team who were part of the journey.

“I’ve learned a lot from everybody and the entire Beacon Mobility team,” he told the STN EXPO West attendees. “I’ve got a few people supporting today here, and just doing things to serve our drivers or serve our customers and create the best experience for all the riders we serve on a daily basis.

“It’s been an exciting journey, a very humbling journey, and learning with each passing day,” he continued, adding that it wouldn’t have been possible without support from vendor partners.

He said that he is very grateful for all the people who have gone along for the journey, and noted this is just the beginning of what’s possible in terms of AI and technology.

“We are in the infancy stages,” he said. “I think we can do a lot more for our drivers, for our buses, for our customers, the riders and special needs. It’s a big part of their day, their lives, and we want to use technology to create the best rider experience and provide a caring, reliable and connected experience.”

