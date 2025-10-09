Teen Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Student Waiting for School Bus in New York

A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with a crash that left a 15-year-old student severely injured while waiting for his school bus last month, reported WIVB 4 News.

The incident reportedly took place just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 4, when the 17-year-old driver was traveling south in a Ford Explorer, veered off the roadway, drove through a front yard, and collided with a parked vehicle in a driveway.

The impact caused the parked car to strike the 15-year-old boy, who was standing nearby waiting for the school bus. The victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center (ECMC), where he was treated for severe leg injuries. The 17-year-old driver was also taken to ECMC for evaluation.

Following an investigation, police said that cannabis was detected in the driver’s bloodstream at the time of the crash. A further search of the vehicle uncovered two unfinished lower frames of a ghost gun pistol, along with an AR-15-style rifle, leading to serious concerns about the possession of unregistered firearms by a minor.

On Tuesday, the teen was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree vehicular assault. He also faces two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, driving while impaired by drugs, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations. He was arraigned in youth court and remanded to the Oneida County Jail on $100,000 cash bail.

Authorities have not released the names of either the driver or the injured student because they are minors. The investigation remains ongoing.

