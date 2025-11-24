BusPatrol Named to Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 for Advancing School Bus Safety

AUSTIN, Texas- BusPatrol, the leader in school bus safety technology, has been named to both the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500etch and the Inc. 5000 lists in recognition of its rapid growth and impact on student and community safety nationwide. This dual recognition reflects BusPatrol’s leadership in modernizing student transportation safety through cutting-edge AI, machine learning, and vision safety solutions adopted by communities across the country.

This marks BusPatrol’s second consecutive year on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, which honors the most innovative technology companies in North America. BusPatrol also earned a place on the Inc. 5000, the definitive ranking of America’s most resilient and high-impact private companies.

These recognitions reflect the growing national adoption of BusPatrol’s industry-leading technology solution and its proven impact on road safety. Communities using BusPatrol’s end-to-end stop-arm enforcement program see meaningful behavior change — more than 90% of first-time violators do not reoffend after receiving a citation. Through partnerships with school districts, municipalities, and law enforcement agencies, BusPatrol modernizes student transportation with cloud-connected, AI-powered stop-arm cameras and interior safety technology that help make roads safer for students and families.

“Our growth speaks to our team’s deep commitment to student safety and the mission that drives us,” said Karoon Monfared, CEO of BusPatrol. “Our strong community partnerships, paired with our deep know-how in building programs that communities trust and the technology behind our safety platform, make us a trusted safety partner to the communities we serve. As more communities adopt our turnkey technology solution, we remain focused on setting the standard for innovation in this space and delivering real safety gains where they’re needed most.”

BusPatrol is currently contracted on over 40,000 buses across 24 states, with new regions coming online each year. As the industry leader, BusPatrol is positioned for continued growth, driven by advanced technology, trusted partnerships, and a mission to improve public safety across the communities it serves.