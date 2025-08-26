Durham School Services Spotlights New ASE Master Technicians and Blue Seal Locations for Exemplary Service and Expertise

Lisle, Ill. – Durham School Services and its sister brands are proud to recognize its newest group of ASE Master Technicians and Blue Seal locations. Both of these esteemed and highly respectable recognitions are certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) to respectively distinguish an individual’s and location’s extraordinary level of maintenance expertise and service excellency. ASE-certified technicians are regarded as experts in their field and at the forefront of industry standards.

New ASE Master Technicians (Sister brands are specified in parentheses)

Arvidson, A – Robbinsdale, MN

Clement, R – Indian River, NY

Davenport, M – Milford, OH (Petermann Bus)

Dusharm, B – Indian River, NY – Double ASE Master

Fradkin, B – Algonquin, IL – Triple ASE Master

Gillen, R – West Jefferson, PA

Lal, G – San Mateo, CA

Rodriguez, A – San Bernardino, CA – Triple ASE Master

Snyder, D – Kings, OH (Petermann Bus)

Solomon, S – Crowley, TX

Warner, M – Indian River, NY – Double ASE Master

In addition to individual recognitions, business locations can also be certified for their team’s overall industry experience, expertise, and service excellence through ASE’s Blue Seal of Excellence; one of the highest accolades within the automotive service industry that can be bestowed upon a business. To achieve Blue Seal status, at least 75% of a location’s technicians must be ASE certified, and there must be ASE-certified technicians for each area of service performed.

New Blue Seal Locations (Sister brands are specified in parentheses)

Collierville, TN

Coppell, TX

Pleasant Valley, IA

Robbinsdale, MN

San Carlos, CA

West Jefferson, PA (Matthews Bus Company)

Blue Seal Renewals (Sister brands are specified in parentheses)

Ann Arbor, MI

Everett, WA

House Springs, MO

Pickerington, OH (Petermann Bus)

Rochester Hills, MI

Tallmadge, OH (Petermann Bus)

“Congratulations to our newest group of ASE Master Technicians and Blue Seal locations for being recognized as the best of the best in the industry,” said Wayne Skinner, Senior Vice President of Fleet & Procurement, Durham School Services. “These highly regarded ASE certifications are a powerful representation of the time, effort, and commitment each individual and location has put into perfecting and elevating their skills and service excellence. I simply cannot praise these individuals and teams enough for these coveted recognitions and living up to the Company’s commitment to safety.”

Lastly, Skinner shared, “I am beyond proud of each and every one of you for your achievements. Congrats again for joining your fellow peers on the Company’s ever-growing list of top experts and thank you for always putting in your best efforts to keep our vehicles in top shape year-round for the safe transport of our students.”

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is a non-profit organization that works to improve the quality of vehicle repair and service by testing and certifying automotive professionals. ASE Certified Technicians perform in every part of the automotive service industry.

Durham and its sister brands proudly support our technicians’ ASE certification through our internal ASE Advantage Program. This distinguished program provides free training, bonus incentives, and more for technicians who seek to be ASE certified in various maintenance categories of the transportation industry, including transit, student transportation, automotive, and inventory management. Since the establishment of its ASE Advantage Program in 2019, Durham has significantly increased its number of Certified Technicians, Master Technicians, total company ASE certifications, and Blue Seal locations.

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, such as Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.