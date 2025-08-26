Survey Shows 87% of Parents Support Low-Emissions School Buses, Yet Diesel Dominates

RICHMOND, Va. – According to a recent nationwide survey conducted by the nonprofit Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), 87 percent of parents and K-12 educators say it’s important that their children get to and from school in low-emissions school buses. The survey asked respondents about their awareness and attitudes toward school bus emissions and alternative fuels like propane, and the results illustrate the overwhelming demand for cleaner school buses.

However, that desire doesn’t match reality as most students still ride to school on diesel buses despite nationwide programs to fund cleaner transportation options. A June 2025 report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that, while billions in federal funding have been committed to electric and other alternative-fuel buses, many of those buses remain delayed in deployment — often due to charging infrastructure and delivery challenges keeping older, higher-polluting diesel buses on the road longer.

Diesel exhaust is a known carcinogen that causes lung cancer and increases the risk of bladder cancer. With propane school buses, that risk is eliminated. In fact, propane school buses reduce harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by up to 96 percent compared with diesel and emit near-zero particulate matter (PM) emissions. Both NOx and PM emissions are known triggers for issues like asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory problems, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Every child deserves a safe, clean, healthy ride to school,” said Joel Stutheit, senior manager of autogas business development at PERC. “The way children ride to school today is like how I rode to school – in an aging, dirty diesel bus. Parents will remember that cloud of black smoke from the exhaust pipe, the smell of the diesel, the headaches, and the noise. With propane, all of that is gone, so children arrive safely and ready to learn.”

While 76 percent of parents agreed that the biggest benefit of low emissions buses is cleaner air for children, the survey results indicated that parents didn’t want to use funding from other academic areas to pay for cleaner transportation. Propane school buses address this issue as an affordable option that costs marginally more than a diesel bus but can reduce operating costs by half. Compared with electric school buses, propane buses cost one-third the price, allowing districts to replace their aging diesel fleet three times faster.

“I am often asked, ‘what about electric buses?’”, Stutheit said. “While electric buses may not have tailpipe emissions, we need to remember that 65 percent of the grid is still powered by coal and other fossil fuels emissions are generated when those buses charge. There is no such thing as a zero-emissions vehicle. And when you compare the full lifecycle emissions, propane buses hold their own as a clean energy and at an affordable cost to replace diesel buses and reduce emissions more quickly.”

Currently, 1.1 million children across the country ride to school every day in 22,000 propane autogas school buses. Those buses operate in more than 1,000 school districts in 48 states.

Once presented with the facts that propane school buses reduce emissions while saving school districts money, 90 percent of parents surveyed said they would be at least somewhat likely to support their use. Parents and educators who are interested in learning more on how to talk to their school district about adopting clean propane school buses can visit BetterOurBuses.com.

About PERC: The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.