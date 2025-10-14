Edulog Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Serent Capital to Advance K-12 Transportation Technology

MISSOULA, Mont. –, a pioneer in student transportation software for K-12 school districts, announced it has received a strategic growth investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused private equity firm that partners with founder-led, B2B SaaS and technology companies.

For nearly 50 years, Edulog has grown from introducing one of the first algorithmic bus routing systems in North America to serving thousands of school districts across the U.S. and Canada. Edulog’s software solutions are designed to enhance student safety, improve operational efficiency, and reduce transportation costs.

“Our mission is to help school districts make the most of their resources. With Serent’s backing, we can broaden our reach to even more districts and families across the country, and continue to lead the industry in innovation,” said Dr. Hien Nguyen, who founded Edulog in 1977.

In addition to expanding Edulog’s presence, the investment will support new developments in its cloud-native platform, Athena. “We’ve always been driven by innovation, and this partnership gives us greater capacity to strengthen the tools that districts rely on to manage student transportation,” said Sam Bull, CEO of Edulog. Athena’s roadmap includes enhancements in Edulog’s unrivaled optimization suite (which already includes depot, stop, special needs, run, route, and bell time optimization), as well as its user dashboards, parent engagement tools, and driver tools.

As part of the investment, vertical SaaS executive Perry Turbes will join Edulog’s Board of Directors as Executive Chair through Serent’s Operating Executive Director (OED) program. The OED program pairs experienced former CEOs with portfolio companies to provide strategic guidance and hands-on support. Turbes brings deep operational expertise and will work closely with the Edulog team to help scale the business and advance its mission.

“Edulog has already made a meaningful impact in K-12 transportation,” said Dexter Hopen, Partner at Serent Capital. “We are committed to providing resources that will support their continued growth and success.”

The addition of Edulog marks Serent Capital’s twelfth investment in the education market, reflecting a strong track record of founder-led partnerships. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Edulog: Edulog is a pioneer and market leader in K-12 student transportation technology. Since 1977, Edulog has helped thousands of school districts transport students safely, efficiently, and intelligently. The company’s Athena platform is a modern, cloud-based solution that includes routing optimization, GPS tracking, parent and driver portals, and advanced analytics. Edulog’s mission is to put money back in the classroom by optimizing transportation, reducing costs, and improving student experiences. Learn more at www.edulog.com.

About Serent Capital: Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient B2B SaaS and technology companies. Since its inception, Serent has taken a distinctly different approach, prioritizing founders and their companies and delivering true hands-on partnership through its in-house Growth Team of more than 25 professionals.

By partnering with Serent, founders gain access to strategic and operational resources aimed to accelerate growth, including revenue generation support, executive hiring, transformative M&A guidance, and a curated network of more than 400 founders and operating executives. With $5.9 billion in assets under management, Serent has partnered with more than 70 founder-led, industry-changing companies, helping them scale with speed, efficiency, and confidence. Discover more at www.serentcapital.com.