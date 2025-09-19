EverDriven Expands Momentum in Texas, Safely Delivering Nearly 15,000 Students to School Across 12.5 Million Miles

DENVER, Colo. -EverDriven, the nation’s leader in Alternative Student Transportation, today announced significant momentum in Texas, where its growing network now supports more than 14,446 students. Over the past 13 years in Texas, EverDriven has completed 860,286 trips and driven over 12.5 million miles. Since entering into the state in 2012, EverDriven has become a critical partner in ensuring students — particularly those with the greatest needs — arrive at school safe, calm, and ready to learn.

With 102 school district partnerships across Texas, EverDriven is uniquely positioned to serve one of the nation’s largest and most complex education systems. This school year, the majority of students the company transports are among the state’s most vulnerable — 86% experiencing housing instability under the McKinney-Vento Act and 9% requiring special education support. By delivering flexible, student-centered rides that complement traditional yellow bus service, EverDriven expands districts’ ability to meet these diverse needs at scale.

Districts served include some of the largest in the nation — such as Dallas ISD, Houston ISD, and Plano ISD — as well as newly added districts this year, including Waco ISD, Aledo ISD, and Red Oak ISD.

“EverDriven has become a trusted partner in helping us deliver on our promise to families,” said Jazmin Harrison, Ph.D., Executive Director of Student Transportation Services, Dallas Independent School District. “Their consistent, safe, and student-centered service helps us meet the diverse needs of our students — particularly those experiencing housing instability or requiring specialized support. The visibility and reliability they bring to our transportation program gives us confidence that every student can access the education they deserve.”

EverDriven’s service in Texas has grown rapidly: last school year alone, the company transported 2,299 students, completed 100,749 trips, and driven nearly 2 million miles across the state.

“Texas is leading the way in adopting modern approaches to student transportation,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “From large districts like Dallas and Houston to smaller, rural communities, we’re proud to work alongside schools across the state to deliver safe solutions families can count on. With our human-led, tech-enabled approach, we’re helping districts provide every student with a consistent and reliable ride that supports their ability to learn.”

In addition to growth in student ridership, EverDriven is helping Texas districts raise the bar for safety and visibility. Through its human-led, tech-enabled approach, the company is equipping schools with its 360-Degree Student Experience, giving districts, caregivers, and administrators full visibility of every ride to strengthen safety, transparency, and accountability.

Together, with a 99.99% safety record, 100% compliance in driver and vehicle safety checks, and a commitment to consistency, EverDriven is redefining what modern student transportation means for Texas families and districts. Its combination of flexible routing, rigorous safety protocols, and real-time visibility gives districts confidence and families peace of mind.

Looking ahead, EverDriven plans to expand service to additional districts, roll out new technology that enhances visibility, and continue raising the bar for safety. As Texas’s student population grows more diverse and mobility needs more complex, EverDriven remains committed to innovating alongside districts to ensure every child can access education through safe, consistent, and modern transportation — today and into the future.

About EverDriven:

EverDriven delivers modern student-centered transportation that’s safe, consistent, and built for those who need it most. EverDriven specializes in transporting students across a wide range of needs — from everyday support to the most complex circumstances including students with disabilities, students experiencing housing instability, and other high-need populations. Serving more than 800 districts across 36 states, the company completed over 2 million trips last year, 99.99% of them accident-free with 100% safety compliance. EverDriven’s deeply human, fully compliant, and AI-powered approach helps districts get students on the road in hours, not days, while maintaining consistent, high-trust rides that complement traditional yellow bus fleets. For more information, visit everdriven.com.