Thursday, September 18, 2025
Wire Reports

Former School Bus Monitor Indicted on Child Molestation Charges

By Merari Acevedo
Prisoner, Jail, Handcuffs
Stock Image

A Massachusetts man who worked as a school bus monitor in Rhode Island is facing multiple child molestation charges following a grand jury indictment and arraignment, reported Boston News.

Kevin P. Langlois, 58, of Rehoboth, Massachusetts, was reportedly indicted and arraigned Sept. 4 on several charges, including three counts of second-degree child molestation, one count of indecent solicitation of a child, one count of simple assault and one count of indecent exposure.

Authorities say via the news report that the alleged incidents occurred while Langlois was employed by Ocean State Transit and assigned to transport children for the Barrington Public Schools in Rhode Island. The victims were two girls between the ages of 5 and 12.

According to the article, police began investigating after receiving reports of inappropriate behavior involving Langlois while he was supervising children on school buses. Details of the investigation have not been fully disclosed, but officials confirmed that the charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred during his duties as a bus monitor.

According to the news report, Langlois is currently out on bail. It is unclear whether he has retained legal counsel. The case will proceed through the Rhode Island judicial system, and authorities are urging anyone with additional information to come forward. Barrington Public Schools has not yet commented on the case but is expected to review transportation policies in the wake of the allegations. The investigation is ongoing.

