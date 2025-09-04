EverDriven Unveils 360-degree Student Experience: Real-Time Visibility and Safety for Every Ride

DENVER, Colo. — EverDriven, the nation’s leader in alternative student transportation, today announced the launch of its 360-degree Student Experience, an advancement in real-time visibility and safety for every ride. Purpose-built to support students with diverse needs, the solution combines advanced monitoring technology with human-led care to deliver unmatched transparency, proactive risk mitigation, and student-centered consistency.

“At EverDriven, we are dedicated to setting the bar for safety in student transportation. The 360-degree Student Experience turns that commitment into visibility, accountability, and consistent, calm rides—one student, one trip at a time.This is the standard we uphold daily, and an example of how we’re driving best practices across the industry,” said Mitch Bowling, Chief Executive Officer at EverDriven.

Introducing the 360-degree Student Experience

This solution ensures every ride is safe, transparent, and tailored to the students who rely on it.

Key Features and Capabilities:

Proactive Safety Monitoring: Dual-facing AI cameras and onboard and app-enabled sensors track 18 safety data points, proactively identifying risky behaviors and vehicle conditions before they escalate. Unsafe drivers are removed from service if thresholds are crossed;

Real-Time Ride Visibility: Districts and caregivers can access live trip status, offering peace of mind at every step of the journey;

Unparalleled Safety Standards: Drivers complete pre-service drug testing, random drug testing, and extensive background checking including sex offender registry screening, and motor vehicle record reviews. Ongoing training in defensive driving and sensitivity practices also ensure safe, supportive transportation for all students.

The solution builds on EverDriven’s proven foundation of safety and reliability and adds deeper insights and smarter safeguards. With more than 2 million trips completed annually across 36 states and a 99.99 percent accident-free record, 360-degree Student Experience reinforces EverDriven’s commitment to safe, student-centered transportation.

To learn more about bringing the 360-degree Student Experience to your district, visit everdriven.com.

About EverDriven:

EverDriven delivers modern student-centered transportation that’s safe, consistent, and built for those who need it most. EverDriven specializes in transporting students across a wide range of needs — from everyday support to the most complex circumstances — including students with disabilities, students experiencing housing instability, and other high-need populations. Serving more than 700 districts across 36 states, the company completed over 2 million trips last year, 99.99% of them accident-free with 100% safety compliance. EverDriven’s deeply human, fully compliant, and AI-powered approach helps districts get students on the road in hours, not days, while maintaining consistent, high-trust rides that complement traditional yellow bus fleets. For more information, visit everdriven.com.