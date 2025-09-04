Thursday, September 4, 2025
Industry Releases

Durham School Services and Sister Brand Technicians Elevate Maintenance Skills with IC Bus Training for School Start-Up

TULSA, Okla. – Over the summer, as part of school start-up preparation and training, fourteen maintenance team members from Durham School Services and its sister brands, Petermann Bus and Stock Transportation, participated in IC Bus University’s annual three-day training sessions. The training sessions taught participants how to service various types of engines, transmissions, and a number of other vital bus components from different manufacturers and vendors. Representatives from each manufacturer led their respective trainings for each bus component.

Training topics included, but were not limited to:

Allison transmissions
Bendix Intellipark/Stability
Braun Ability wheelchair lift
Cummins diesel engines
Electric Buses
New DLB/SDS software training
Next Gen updates
Service Portal navigation

In addition to the training sessions, participants were also given the opportunity to tour IC Bus’s assembly plants for both their standard and electric school buses.

“It is important for our Company to ensure our team members are provided with opportunities to fine tune and enhance their skills. The annual IC Bus University Training is one example and timing-wise is a great segue and supplement to our own school start-up preparation,” said Regis Rock, Senior Manager of Talent Development, Durham School Services. “And most importantly, these training and development opportunities ensure that our technicians are continuously being equipped with the utmost knowledge and skills to keep our buses in top condition to transport students safely year-round. We are lucky that we have some of the most committed, ambitious team members who are constantly searching for training opportunities to refine and advance their skills and are glad to be able to support their development.”

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve

