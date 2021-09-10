Fleetrite Parts Partners with Navistar Dealer Network to Expand Retail Footprint

LISLE, Ill. – Navistar’s all-makes and models aftermarket truck and bus parts brand, Fleetrite truck parts, continues to open new standalone stores and retail areas through partnerships with Navistar’s International truck and IC Bus dealer network, including new locations in Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada. Fleetrite’s growing retail footprint includes 11 locations throughout the United States and Canada featuring an expanding line of products to ensure customers have the appropriate parts to fulfill their needs and get the job done.

“The opening of a standalone Fleetrite location presents an excellent opportunity to build upon our dealership reputation for outstanding customer service as a member of the International truck family.” said Duane Kyrish, owner, Kyrish Truck Centers. “The expansion of Fleetrite locations will provide our customers with the assurance that they will receive quality, OEM products for any service they may need, and we are incredibly excited for the upcoming launch.”

The Kyrish Truck Centers Fleetrite store in Round Rock, Texas has opened a standalone store, offering greater brand exposure. Most other retail locations are located within International dealers.

The newest Fleetrite retail locations include: Fleetrite Truck Parts by Kyrish Truck Centers in Round Rock, Texas. Fleetrite Truck Parts by Hill International in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. Fleetrite Truck Parts by Tar Heel Diesel in Lumberton, North Carolina. Fleetrite Truck Parts by McCandless in Las Vegas. Fleetrite Truck Parts by West Michigan International in Grand Rapid, Michigan. “Fleetrite continues to work to expand not only our breadth of product but also our retail footprint in the market,” said Amy Morel, director, Private Label Parts. “No matter your make or model, Fleetrite is committed to providing a quality product that is not only competitively priced but also more conveniently accessible to all our customers.”

Fleetrite stores now feature over 100 different product lines and more than 15,000 parts. Amongst this vast product line, there are several recently added parts, including: Filters, Safety items, Cargo control, Trailer parts, Grille guards. In continuation of its expansion efforts, Navistar plans to launch 20 Fleetrite standalone stores and retail locations by the end of 2021, with a future growth target of 50 locations by 2025.

“We are incredibly excited to pursue Fleetrite’s expansion efforts,” said Chintan Sopariwala, group vice president of parts. “Our mission is to provide our customers with readily available, quality, and affordable OEM parts. This expansion is a monumental achievement in providing our customers with ease of access to our parts wherever they may need service. With this newfound reach, our customers will never need to worry about receiving the quality customer assistance and service that they deserve as members of the Navistar family.”

Over the past 50 years, Fleetrite has grown from one product line to more than 100, establishing a solid reputation throughout the industry as a provider of strong, quality aftermarket all-makes truck and bus parts at competitive prices. The projected expansion of Fleetrite will allow Navistar to build upon this continuous growth and ultimately allow the company to become the premier solutions provider and OEM product of choice for customers across North America.

For additional information about the Fleetrite brand, including a complete catalog of parts and a map of locations, please visit www.fleetrite.com. Fleetrite representatives will also be at the International Truck booth #3025 at ATA’s Technology & Maintenance Council’s (TMC) Fall Meeting at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland in Ohio September 12-16.

About Navistar:

Navistar, Inc. (“Navistar”) is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don’t. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite, RENEWEDTM and Diamond Advantage brand aftermarket parts and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 12,000 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.