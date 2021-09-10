Double Coin Tires Announces OTR/IND September Program

MONROVIA, Calif., – Double Coin and CMA, a leading tire manufacturer and marketer is pleased to announce their special September Program for Off-the-Road (OTR) and Industrial (IND) tire dealers across the nation.

To support their September Program, Double Coin has increased tire distribution to their network of warehouses. The company has also expanded warehousing in Thailand for additional OTR and IND tire capacity and has secured available ocean freight space through their long-standing partnerships with established carriers.

“The coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted the tire industry in the United States, but we are seeing a steady recovery this year,” said Tim Phillips, VP of Marketing & Operations for Double Coin/CMA. “With plans for increased infrastructure spending by the U.S. government in the coming years, we are doing our part with this program to meet the growing demand for OTR and IND tires by competitively pricing them and making inline adjustments with our tires currently available in the market. We hope this program strengthens our large dealer network, and will help grow their businesses.”

Double Coin offers a comprehensive line of OTR and IND tires that are backed by a limited manufacturer’s warranty. A few of the tire lines include REM-1, REM-2, REM-3, REM-9, REM-10, REM-6 industrial tire line and their REM-8 mobile crane tire. Double Coin offers a wide-range of other multi-purpose tires manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Thailand. For more information about Double Coin, visit: www.doublecointires.com or contact your local Double Coin representative.

About Double Coin:

Double Coin Tires are supplied by CMA, LLC, which is based in Monrovia, California and is a subsidiary of Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Ltd. Double Coin products include truck and bus radial and radial off-the-road tires that enjoy OEM fitments at major North American transportation and construction equipment manufacturers. In addition, Double Coin Tires are tested at some of the most progressive transportation fleets in North America. Many of the Double Coin Tires sold in the US are SmartWay Verified to support the sustainability goals of the tire and transportation industry. See our products at www.doublecointires.com.

About CMA:

CMA, LLC manufactures and markets flag, associate and private brand products from Double Coin Holdings, Ltd., and from several other manufacturers. Flag and associate brands distributed by CMA include: Double Coin, Warrior, Dynatrail, Dynacargo, Dynastar, Duraturn, Tianli and Bluestar. In addition, CMA supports several large tire marketing organizations with private and exclusive brand consumer and commercial tires. CMA, LLC serves the US, Canadian, Mexican and Central American markets.