Forest River Acquires Premier Fiberglass

ELKHART, Ind.- Forest River has completed the acquisition of Premier Fiberglass Company, Inc., an Elkhart-based manufacturer of composite components primarily for the commercial vehicle sector. The transaction became effective Friday, Nov. 14.

Premier Fiberglass, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Forest River, has supplied high-quality fiberglass components for shuttle, transit and school buses, as well as commercial delivery trucks, for the past 34 years. All existing operations, facilities, management and employees, totaling 57 team members, will remain the same.

Leadership Continuity

Premier Fiberglass President John Kellogg will continue with the company as Senior General Manager, helping to manage a smooth transition and future growth.

“For more than three decades, Premier Fiberglass has focused on building dependable products that exceed customer expectations,” Kellogg said. “Joining Forest River provides tremendous opportunity to build on that foundation. Our employees, our processes and our core values remain the same—but now we have the backing and resources of one of the country’s strongest manufacturers. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Shared Values & Strategic Alignment

Forest River and Premier Fiberglass share a long-standing relationship in the commercial truck and bus market. Premier Fiberglass has established a strong track record in the industry, and both organizations emphasized that the acquisition is rooted in aligned values through its dedicated employees, quality workmanship and a commitment to serving customers with reliable products. “The purchase of Premier Fiberglass is a natural fit for Forest River and will be part of John Hanes’s commercial group which includes cargo trailers and trucks,” said Doug Gaeddert, CEO of Forest River. “Premier Fiberglass built their reputation on simple but important principles, including skilled employees who care about what they build, and products that consistently meet or exceed expectations. Bringing Premier Fiberglass and John Kellogg into our organization adds to that foundation and supports the continued growth of our business.”