11-Year-Old Struck by School Bus in Utah, in Stable Condition

An 11-year-old student was injured after being struck by a school bus while crossing a roadway in Hurricane City, Utah, reported 2 KUTV.

First responders were dispatched Wednesday to a local intersection following reports of an auto–pedestrian collision, the Hurricane City Police Department said . Upon arrival, emergency crews located the injured child and immediately began medical treatment.

The student, whose name was not disclosed at this writing, was transported to St. George Regional Medical Center and is reportedly in stable condition. Police said the child may have sustained a head injury during the incident.

Witnesses told investigators that the student, who attends Hurricane Intermediate School, was running across 700 West when they were struck by a Washington County School District bus. Officials confirmed that several students were aboard the bus at the time, but no passengers or the bus driver were injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and police noted no additional details are available at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the injured student and family at this time,” the Hurricane City Police Department said in a statement.

More information will be released as the investigation develops.

