HopSkipDrive Elevates Safety Standards with New CareDriver Education Programs and Enhanced Certification Process

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – HopSkipDrive, a technology company solving complex

transportation challenges for more than 13,500 schools, today announced key enhancements to its industry-leading safety program. The company has launched a strengthened educational curriculum for CareDrivers, developed in partnership with child development experts, and will be rolling out a more sophisticated, skills-based CareDriver certification process to offer enhanced support for all students, including those with diverse needs and Individualized Education Programs (IEPs).

This dual investment raises the industry bar by shifting from fixed quantitative requirements to a more thoughtful, qualitative assessment of a candidate’s caregiving capabilities. As part of the HopSkipDrive 15-point certification process, this skills-based video screening moves beyond fixed requirements to a more meaningful evaluation of a candidate’s situational judgment, empathy, and readiness to work with children. Because HopSkipDrive maintains a direct relationship with the CareDriver community, the company is uniquely positioned to implement these higher standards for screening and ongoing education, contributing to its industry-leading safety and compliance record.

In parallel, HopSkipDrive has launched new educational modules designed to provide CareDrivers with leading-edge skills to support neurodivergent riders. The curriculum was developed in partnership with Jenifer Eaton, MA, BCBA and Timothy Humphrey, M.S.Ed., BCBA, of Rooted in Play, as well as Steve Nederveld, former Director of Mental Health for Cherry Creek Schools.

Eaton and Nederveld also recently joined HopSkipDrive’s Safety Advisory Council. The program focuses on understanding sensory sensitivities, de-escalation techniques, and communication strategies.

“Safety and trust are the foundation of everything we do, and this evolution of our programs represents a deeper commitment to those values. We know that being a great caregiver starts with prior experience, and is further developed with the resources and education HopSkipDrive provides once CareDrivers are on the platform,” said Jen Brandenburger, SVP of Safety at HopSkipDrive. “By pairing a more intelligent, skills-based certification process with expert-led continuing education, we can help ensure CareDrivers are exceptionally prepared to support every child. This holistic approach raises the standard for the entire student transportation industry and reinforces our commitment to being the most trusted partner for schools and families.”

The new initiative reflects HopSkipDrive’s dedication to providing the most empathetic and effective specialized transportation solutions, built upon a foundation that includes trauma-informed care education, Child Abuse and Neglect screenings, and three types of rigorous background checks.

“A safe, positive ride to school plays a crucial role in a student’s overall success and that begins with a prepared, empathetic adult behind the wheel,” said Jenifer Eaton. “HopSkipDrive’s commitment to helping CareDrivers better understand trauma-informed practices and the unique needs of neurodivergent students is truly invaluable. By equipping CareDrivers with these insights and strategies, we’re building a more compassionate and responsive system, one that ensures every student is supported with the patience, understanding, and respect they deserve.”

The new education modules are now available to all CareDrivers on the platform, and the enhanced certification process will begin rolling out to new applicants over the coming weeks.

About HopSkipDrive

HopSkipDrive is a technology company that solves complex transportation challenges where there is a heightened need for safety, equity, and care. HopSkipDrive is modernizing the $30 billion school transportation industry through two core solutions: a care-centered transportation marketplace and an industry-leading transportation intelligence platform, RouteWise AI.

HopSkipDrive’s marketplace supplements school buses and existing transportation options by connecting kids to highly-vetted caregivers on wheels, such as grandparents, babysitters, and nurses in local communities. RouteWise AI helps schools and districts address critical challenges, including budget cuts, bus driver shortages, and reaching climate goals. HopSkipDrive has supported over 13,500 schools across 17 states, with nearly 1,300 school districts, government agencies, and nonprofit partners. More than five million rides over 95 million miles have been

completed through HopSkipDrive since the company was founded in 2014 by three working mothers.