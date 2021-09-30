InterMotive Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

AUBURN, Calif. – This month marks the 25th anniversary for InterMotive Vehicle Controls, a leading manufacturer of electronic control systems. Since its inception in 1996, InterMotive has grown exponentially into an internationally recognized provider of commercial vehicle safety and optimization products.

President Greg Schafer looks back on 25 years of hard work and prosperity. “It has been an adventurous ride! This anniversary reflects, ultimately, that our customers believe our products are valuable to the industries we serve. And we believe in making our products live up to that standard.”

CEO Linda Schafer adds, “We would like to thank our employees, partners and customers who have helped us over the last quarter century in making this company what it is today.”

About InterMotive:

InterMotive Vehicle Controls provides commercial safety and performance optimization products. Our plug and play electronic control systems leverage a vehicle’s own data networks to enhance its functions in new ways. We specialize in custom solutions for the transit and paratransit, work truck, law enforcement, ambulance, fire truck, school bus, RV and personal-use mobility industries. To learn more visit www.intermotive.net.