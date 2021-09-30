Friday, October 1, 2021
Thomas Built Buses Adds Nova Truck Centres as New Dealer in Nova Scotia

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Nova Enterprises Ltd, also known as Nova Truck Centres, is now the official Thomas Built Buses dealer in Nova Scotia, Canada. They will be replacing Perry Rand Transportation Group Ltd, who dedicated more than 50 years of Thomas Built Buses sales, service and support to school districts in the area.

Nova Truck Centres is headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and will provide further support through its parts and service locations in Westville and Truro Heights, Nova Scotia. They will serve customers in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

“We are grateful for the legacy of Perry Rand Transportation Group and their dedication to their customers and fleets. Now, we also look forward to building upon Nova Truck Centres’ expertise and presence in the Atlantic Canada area,” said Paul Start, market growth development manager for Thomas Built Buses. “Nova Truck Centres understands the unique needs of their customers and have built an outstanding dealership to meet those needs every step of the way. We are thrilled that they are now part of the Thomas Built Buses dealer network.”

Nova Truck Centres has more than 50 years of experience in the truck and trailer business as they represent Freightliner, Western Star, Detroit and several trailer brands as well as Thomas Built Buses.

About Thomas Built Buses:
Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America and a leading manufacturer of class 4-8 vehicles. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company. Learn more at ThomasBuiltBuses.com

