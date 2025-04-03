Knight-Swift Transportation Implements Netradyne’s Advanced Artificial Intelligence for Enhanced Fleet Safety

SAN DIEGO, Calif.- Netradyne, an industry-leading SaaS provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing, today announced its partnership with the industry’s largest full truckload carrier, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift” or the “Company”), to provide 15,500 Knight and Swift trucks with Driver•i D-450 and D-215 fleet safety dash cameras.

“At Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, safety is a foundational value and pre-requisite for the transportation services we provide. Netradyne’s unmatched investment in cutting-edge AI technology made them the clear choice for our fleets. The in-cab audio alerts and real-time feedback are unique tools that empower our drivers to make safer decisions on the road,” said David Tillman, SVP of Safety and Driver Development at Knight-Swift. “What truly sets Netradyne apart is their ability to recognize and positively reinforce safe behaviors, which aligns well with our safety culture and our desire to highlight the outstanding achievements of our professional drivers. With the most up-to-date AI on the market, combined with a focus on driver development and positive feedback, Netradyne’s tools and technology represent an invaluable advancement to our safety programs.”

Netradyne will transform the video data from Knight-Swift’s D-450 and D-215 dash cams into actionable safety and efficiency insights. By analyzing 100% of driving time, Driver•i proactively enhances safety through real-time, in-cab audio alerts, empowering drivers with self-coaching, accident warnings, and immediate guidance for safer decisions. This data and Netradyne’s unique scientific approach inform its GreenZone Score, the industry’s first driver score that calculates an accurate reflection of what’s happening in the field of a driver.

“We’re honored that our solutions empower one of North America’s leading names in trucking and logistics to achieve meaningful milestones in driver safety, underscoring the real-world impact and effectiveness of Netradyne’s technology,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Netradyne. “Our industry-leading positive recognition AI continues to set us apart, and we’re delighted the Knight-Swift team recognizes its potential to improve fleet operations, elevate driver safety, and enhance overall driver satisfaction.”

The Driver•i D-450 is the company’s latest four-camera video telematics device. It provides a 270-degree view through a road-facing camera and two side cameras in a compact, windshield-friendly package. The D-215 builds on the D-210 Driver•i system with an integrated connectivity module and improved installation experience.

About Knight-Swift:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is one of North America’s largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, providing multiple truckload transportation, less-than-truckload, logistics, and business services to the shipping and transportation sectors. Knight-Swift uses a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country’s largest tractor fleet, Knight-Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

About Netradyne:

Founded in 2015 by Avneesh Agrawal (CEO) and David Julian (CTO), Netradyne is a global leader in AI-powered fleet safety and video telematics solutions and headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore, India. Thousands of commercial fleet customers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and India trust Netradyne’s over 800 employees worldwide. Netradyne’s flagship product, Driver•i, delivers cutting-edge HD video safety and management technology powered by advanced AI that analyzes every minute of drive time with up to 99% accuracy, recognizing risky and safe driving behaviors. With over 18 billion vision-analyzed driving miles, Netradyne sets the industry standard for fleet safety, empowering commercial fleets of all sizes to enhance driver performance, reduce risk, and optimize operations. Netradyne is committed to advancing road safety and efficiency through innovative technology transforming the transportation industry.