Pro-Vision Launches Innovative Gen2 Stop Arm Camera to Enhance School Bus Safety

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Pro-Vision, a leader in mobile video technology, proudly announces the release of its enhanced second-generation Stop Arm Camera. This cutting-edge camera solution builds upon the success of its predecessor in delivering increased low-light capabilities, reduced installation time, and improved evidence collection, further supporting school districts in their mission to safeguard student passengers.

The Pro-Vision Gen2 Stop Arm Camera captures crystal-clear video evidence of motorists illegally passing stopped school buses, a crucial step in enhancing student safety. Featuring superior low-light performance and AI-based computer vision, the Gen2 model ensures accurate footage and reduced false positives under the most challenging conditions.

“Our goal is always to innovate and improve the technology that keeps our children safe,” said Corey Mathews, Director of Sales for the school transportation segment. “With the Gen2 Stop Arm Camera, we’ve taken a significant step forward in protecting students and assisting schools and authorities in enforcing stop arm violations.”

Designed with simplicity in mind, the Gen2 Stop Arm Camera easily integrates with Pro-Vision’s existing school bus camera systems. Its robust design allows for seamless installation and low-maintenance operation, ensuring minimal downtime and maximizing safety on every route.

Additional key features of the Gen2 Stop Arm Camera include:

Enhanced image clarity for precise identification of vehicles and license plates.

Added infrared illumination for capturing license plates in low-light situations.

Automatic violation detection and plate recognition of illegal-passing vehicles to reduce false positives and simplify enforcement.

Integrates with CloudConnect software, allowing school districts and law enforcement easier access and management of recorded incidents.

Pro-Vision remains dedicated to creating innovative solutions that make roads safer for everyone, especially our children traveling to and from school.

About Pro-Vision

Founded in 2003, Pro-Vision is a global leader in mobile video technology, delivering innovative solutions that enhance safety, improve efficiency, and protect vital assets. The company’s comprehensive suite of products includes vehicle video recording systems, body-worn cameras, data management tools, and cloud-based storage solutions. Trusted by partners in transit, public safety, and commercial industries, Pro-Vision’s technology helps organizations operate more securely and effectively. For more information, visit provisionusa.com.