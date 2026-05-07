RouteWise AI Hits $100M in School Transportation Savings

We are excited to announce that our RouteWise AI platform has identified over $100 million in cumulative savings for school districts to date. As districts nationwide face severe driver shortages and budget constraints, RouteWise AI has become an essential tool for returning millions of dollars to classrooms, capturing hundreds of thousands of hours of previously lost learning time, and supporting district staff and bus drivers.

The Design Canvas for Modern School Transportation

Unlike traditional software that simply rearranges vehicles and routes, RouteWise AI serves as a strategic design canvas. The software considers every possible vehicle, student locations and individual needs, district policies (bell times and boundaries), local dynamics (traffic and construction), and transportation team preferences (rider mixing and route preferences).

By analyzing billions of these data points, RouteWise AI is able to design the right routing solution, provide various scenarios, and iterate on that plan constantly as new information becomes available. The platform has allowed districts to “look before they route,” modeling complex scenarios in hours to uncover non-intuitive efficiencies.

By identifying over $100 million in savings to date, RouteWise AI has delivered high-value outcomes including:

Eliminating Underutilized Routes: Analyzing a district’s entire fleet of available vehicles to identify opportunities to eliminate underutilized routes. By identifying the right vehicle and the right stop pairings for every student, the platform enables districts to match low-occupancy routes with small-capacity vehicles, and high-capacity routes with large buses, thereby maximizing the utilization of CDL drivers.

Operating Cost Reduction: Reducing operating budgets by 10–12% by identifying efficiencies in routing and vehicle-to-student matching. These identified savings allow districts to bridge budget gaps and redirect millions of dollars back into the classroom to support teacher salaries, student programs, and competitive driver pay.

Capital Budget Optimization: Reducing the total number of routes required to serve the student population. For every nine routes reduced through RouteWise AI optimization, a district can eliminate 10 planned vehicle purchases, avoiding costs between $150,000 and $400,000+ per bus.

Efficiency Without Trade-Offs: Identifying improved routing and vehicle use while ensuring students experience no increase in transit time through custom student commute settings. This allows districts to set firm parameters on maximum ride times, ensuring efficiency never comes at the expense of the student experience.

Class Time Hours Added Back: Optimizing route efficiency and on-time performance to ensure students spend less time in transit and more time in the classroom. In Colorado Springs School District 11, RouteWise AI helped increase on-time arrivals, recovering over 17,000 hours of invaluable learning time for students in a single school year.

By automating modeling that previously took months, RouteWise AI serves as a force multiplier, giving transportation teams the tools to solve challenges without compromising service.

Real-World Impact

The financial efficiencies identified by RouteWise AI are being used by districts to solve their most pressing human resource challenges.

“RouteWise AI provides the clarity essential to maximizing our resources. As we navigate a district-wide bell time transition, the platform delivers sophisticated analyses on route design, service windows, and deadhead miles in a fraction of the time it once took to compile manually. This agility allows us to simultaneously optimize our network and resolve operational pain points, ensuring our transportation system more effectively supports student achievement.”

—Oz Flores, Director of Transportation , Aurora Public Schools in Colorado

“RouteWise AI helps us think outside the box to find solutions that were previously not possible with existing tools. By leveraging RouteWise AI optimization, we’ve effectively integrated complex schedules and substantially reduced overloads, which has helped us maintain an average of two uncovered routes per day, a significant reduction from last year. RouteWise AI isn’t about replacing our staff — it’s an essential enhancement that helps our team find creative solutions to eliminate route overlaps and drive efficiency. RouteWise AI effectively positions us to better accommodate the diverse needs of our young scholars while ensuring that each one gets to school and home safely and on time.”

—Dr. Stacey Benson Taylor, Associate Business Manager of Dayton Public Schools in Ohio

Transforming the Industry Through Multimodal “Right-Sizing”

RouteWise AI has empowered districts to embrace a multimodal transportation model — the practice of using the right vehicle for the right student at the right time. By right-sizing school bus fleets, districts have been able to allocate expensive 72+ passenger buses to high-density routes while using smaller buses, vans, and even small vehicles for low-occupancy or geographically dispersed routes — ultimately reducing the immense strain on bus drivers and transportation staff.