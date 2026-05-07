Loaded Gun On South Carolina School Bus Leads to Quick Arrest

An 18-year-old student was arrested after he brought a loaded gun onto a school bus headed to a South Carolina high school, Blythewood High School.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Kelvin Figueroa was charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

Deputies were alerted of the situation Monday morning after another student on the bus sent a text message to 911 communications reporting that Figueroa was in possession of a firearm. Authorities said the tip prompted an immediate response from law enforcement.

School resource officers assigned to Blythewood High School along with additional deputies located and intercepted the bus as it arrived on campus. Officials said Figueroa was quickly detained upon arrival.

A search of his belongings led to the discovery of a loaded pistol inside his bag. Investigators said there was no indication that Figueroa had attempted to use it during the bus ride. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

It remains unclear where Figueroa obtained the loaded gun. He was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he was booked. Jail records show he remains in custody, and no bond has been set as of Monday.

Officials have not said whether Figueroa will face disciplinary action from Blythewood High School or the Richland 2 School District. However, under state and federal law, firearm possession on school property typically carries a mandatory expulsion recommendation of at least one year, subject to district policy and due process.

Authorities Praise See-Something, Say Something Student

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott praised the student who reported the gun, emphasizing the importance of speaking up in potentially dangerous situations.

“That took courage, and it made a difference,” Lott said in a statement. “Because of that student, we were able to intervene immediately and prevent a potentially dangerous situation.”

South Carolina State Director of Transportation Mike Bullman said while the incident was very serious, it was quickly and successfully contained. “In many cases, the most effective safeguard is human behavior rather than physical security,” he told STN. “From a transportation standpoint, we believe the system responded appropriately, and there is no evidence of a procedural breakdown based on what we know at this time.”

The incident underscores ongoing concerns about school safety and the role students can play in preventing violence via “See something, say something.” Law enforcement officials have increasingly encouraged the use of anonymous reporting tools and emergency communication systems to alert authorities to threats.

“We stress drivers and transportation officials the importance of being mindful and attentive to their surroundings, recognizing when something may be out of the ordinary, and the importance of the ‘See Something, Say Something’ culture,” Bullman said. “Certainly, in this case, it really paid off,” Bullman said.

Authorities have not released further details about potential motives or whether additional charges could be filed.

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