Friday, July 2, 2021
Student Transportation Of America Promotes Shelly Hall to Senior Vice President of Health And Safety

WALL, N.J. — Student Transportation of America (STA) announced today that Shelly Hall has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Health and Safety. Hall joined the company in 2017 as Vice President of Safety and was tasked with leading the organization’s safety team throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Shelly Hall, senior vice president of health and safety for Student Transportation of America.

“I am very excited to announce the promotion of Shelly Hall to Senior Vice President of Health and Safety. Shelly has been an integral part of our leadership team over the past four years, leading our expansive team of Regional Safety Directors across North America and managing important company safety and compliance programs,” said Patrick Vaughan, CEO. “She has implemented numerous successful training and safety programs, and took the lead on establishing and implementing our COVID preparedness protocols over the past 16 months. Shelly’s hard work and dedication to safety across all aspects of our organization have helped to position STA as a leader in the school transportation industry.”

Since joining STA, Hall has been instrumental in the development of STA’s core training programs, refining a national safety audit process and authoring the company’s comprehensive safety policy and procedure manual.

Prior to STA, Hall held safety leadership positions at companies including Transdev, Veolia Transportation and Liberty Mutual Insurance. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Management/Healthcare Administration from the University of North Carolina at Asheville.

About Student Transportation of America
Founded in 1997, Student Transportation of America (STA) is an industry leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services. STA operates more than 16,000 vehicles, providing customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians, managers, information technology professionals and others, who are caring members of their local communities. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.

