Fiery Crash with School Bus in Georgia Leaves One Dead

A motorist was killed in a collision with a school bus, reported WYFF 4.

On Wednesday around 6:40 a.m., a crash occurred on Highway 368 in Elbert County, Georgia, located east of Atlanta. The two vehicles collided head-on, and the car caught fire. The driver of that vehicle died at the scene.

According to witnesses, the car lost control while making a left turn and crossed into the path of the oncoming school bus, causing the bus to hit the passenger’s side of the Honda Accord.

The bus driver and the students managed to escape through the rear emergency exit door. They were all taken to Elbert Memorial Hospital to be examined, but no injuries were reported.

