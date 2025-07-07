California Student Left Alone in Hot School Bus

A mother in Hanford, California, is speaking out after her 5–year-old son was left alone in a hot school bus for nearly 45 minutes, reported ABC 30.

The incident reportedly occurred last month, when a Hanford Elementary School District student enrolled in a summer learning program was on his way back home from a swim lesson. He then fell asleep during the route and was left alone on board the school bus.

The boy’s mother, identified only as Ms. Guerrero, told local news reporters that the principal following the school bus in another vehicle did not have a student ridership roster and did not ensure that all the students had gotten off the bus.

According to the news report, the school bus driver also did not perform the required walkthrough of the bus before exiting, leaving the child in the bus alone for 30 to 45 minutes.

Guerrero said her son was hot and had a headache when he was found. Everyone involved reportedly apologized, and a nurse checked the child and said he was okay.

California law requires school buses to be equipped with alarm systems that should ensure children are not left behind at the conclusion of routes. Additionally, school bus drivers must walk to the back of the bus to deactivate the alarm, checking every seat along the way. Guerrero said that did not happen.

The school district said immediate action was taken after learning of the incident, including medical assessment of the student and a full investigation. The superintendent stated that due to confidentiality, the district could share no further details pertaining to personnel actions taken as a result of the investigation.

Guerrero said she feels let down and wants those involved to be held accountable for their actions.

