Thomas Built Buses Introduces Wattson, the Company’s First Electric Type D School Bus

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses (TBB), a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America and a division of Daimler Truck Specialty Vehicles, today announced the launch of Saf-T-Liner eHDX2 Wattson, the company’s first electric Type D school bus. Type D, or “transit-style” buses, are the largest in the industry, featuring a flat front, high seating capacity and unparalleled visibility for drivers managing busy routes. Built on Thomas Built’s proven HDX2 platform and designed for districts ready to take the next step in electrification, Wattson draws from years of EV manufacturing experience and customer input to deliver a solution engineered for long-term fleet planning.

“Wattson represents our next step in electrification,” said T.J. Reed, president and CEO of Daimler Truck Specialty Vehicles. “It reflects our belief that the best electric solutions are the ones that feel familiar, fit within your fleet and are built to last. That’s what we’ve heard from our customers, and that’s what we’re delivering.”

Wattson is powered by Accelera’s 14Xe electric axle, the same system featured in Jouley Gen 2. The integrated e-axle combines the motor, gearbox and power electronics into a single, compact unit. This results in smoother driving performance and fewer mechanical parts, which means less maintenance and fewer service disruptions.

Wattson performance highlights include:

Battery capacity: 246 kWh

Estimated range: Up to 150 miles

Charging: Standard SAE CCS1 charging; 2–3 hours at a DC fast-charging station (minimum 60 kW output); V2G-capable system; optional AC/DC SAE J1772 CCS1 charging with 20kW onboard charger for additional flexibility while on the road

Charging range: 20kW (AC); 120kW (DC)

Torque and power: 295 peak horsepower; 750 lb-ft of torque

Two-speed transmission

Liquid-cooled battery system

Additional features:

277” wheelbase

LCD instrument cluster providing real-time vehicle and diagnostic data

Optional 69” pass-through luggage compartments for activity or dual-use buses

Standard rear charging port, with optional front charging available

“Wattson showcases the strength of Daimler Truck Specialty Vehicles, bringing together proven manufacturing, operational excellence and deep customer insights to deliver the right solutions at the right time,” said Jeff Allen, senior vice president of operations and specialty vehicles at DTNA. “From design through production, our teams at Thomas Built Buses and across the DTNA network are aligned to support customer needs in whatever powertrain they choose with confidence.”

“We know electrification can feel like a big step,” continued Reed. “With Wattson, we’re making that step easier by giving districts a familiar Type D solution they already trust – now in electric.”

Wattson will be available for order by the end of 2025, with initial deliveries scheduled for late 2026.

For more information, visit thomasbuiltbuses.com/school-buses/saf-t-liner-hdx-2-wattson/

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at thomasbuiltbuses.com or facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Thomas Built Buses and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. together form Daimler Truck Specialty Vehicles. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.