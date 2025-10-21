South Carolina School Bus Driver Charged with DUI While Transporting Students

A South Carolina school bus driver is facing DUI and child endangerment charges after authorities say she was impaired while transporting a bus load of elementary students from a field trip, reported WBTV 3.

According to the news report, 62-year-old Janice Waldorf was pulled over Sept. 25, while driving in North Augusta. Authorities say Waldorf was seen swerving on the road before being stopped by law enforcement.

At the time of the stop, Waldorf was reportedly behind the wheel of a Merriwether Elementary School bus carrying 51 passengers, including second-grade students returning from a school field trip.

During the traffic stop, Waldorf allegedly told officers she was “just tired” and denied consuming alcohol. She also said she had certain medical conditions but claimed she did not take medication daily. However, field sobriety tests revealed signs of impairment, according to the arrest document.

Waldorf was reportedly transported to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, where officials suspected her condition was drug related. A subsequent urine test confirmed the presence of central nervous system depressants, indicating she was not in a safe condition to operate the vehicle.

In addition to the DUI and child endangerment charges, Waldorf was found to be in possession of 17 prescription pill bottles when she was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center, six of which were reportedly expired.

The incident has raised serious concerns among parents and school officials. No injuries were reported during the incident. The school district has not yet issued a public statement at this time on Waldorf’s employment status or any changes to its transportation policies.

Related: Georgia School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI With Students on Board

Related: West Virginia School Bus Driver Faces Sentence After DUI Crash

Related: Pennsylvania School Van Driver Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for DUI

Related: Alaska School Bus Driver Charged with DUI