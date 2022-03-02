Wednesday, March 2, 2022
(STN Podcast E101) Meet Their Needs: Understanding Student Riders With Special Needs

By Claudia Newton

The March issue of School Transportation News magazine is out! Read about driver wages, student Medicaid reimbursement, onboard behavior, the supply chain and more.

Amy Tiedens, transportation manager at Intermediate District 287 in Minnesota, talks about her passion for students with special needs. She discusses using vans, working with contractors and training staff to transport them with care even amid COVID-19 and a driver shortage. Read more at stnonline.com/tag/special-needs.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

