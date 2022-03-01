Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Wire Reports

Alaska School Bus Driver Charged with DUI 

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A school bus driver in Sitka, Alaska was charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment after driving her bus the wrong way, reported KTOO News. 

Local police said school bus driver Kristi Coltharp, 61, is charged with one count of driving under the influence and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.

Coltharp allegedly drove her bus on Monday in the opposite lane of Edgecumbe Drive and nearly hit a police car. She hen proceeded to crash into a parked vehicle and a stop sign.

Coltharp reportedly had a breath alcohol level of 0.17 percent, which is over twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Frank Hauser, Sitka School District superintendent, confirmed that the bus was pulled over after leaving Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School.

No injuries were reported. Police said Coltharp wasordered to appear in court on Tuesday.

