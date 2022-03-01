Tuesday, March 1, 2022
March 2022

Cover design by Kimber Horne

This month’s issue takes a look at some of the most pressing issues facing student transporters, including how to hire and retain school bus drivers, things to consider when using alternative transportation, addressing bullying onboard the bus and navigating federal funding.

Read the full March 2022 issue.

Cover Story

Wheel of Benefits
Higher wages often top the list of school bus driver wants, but offering a total package of incentives could result in increased number of new applicants as well as retention of drivers already on staff.

Features

Risky Business
It’s not possible to transport every eligible student via the yellow school bus. Alternatives exist but they can require additional oversight.

Worth the Hassle?
School districts seeking federal reimbursement for transporting Medicaid-eligible students to eligible programs can be a daunting task. But getting the process right can be highly worth the trouble.

Special Reports

Light at the End of the Tunnel
A shortage of foam used in school bus seats results in mixed feelings among vendors.

Facing Bullies Head On
Generational bullying worsened by COVID-19 continues placing pressure on administrators, teachers and school bus drivers as they strive to better respond to incidents and prevent them to begin with.

Feedback
Online
Ad Index
Marketplace

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
The Long and Winding Road to Federal Funding

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Start Your Green Fleet Innovation Strategy

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

