March 2022

This month’s issue takes a look at some of the most pressing issues facing student transporters, including how to hire and retain school bus drivers, things to consider when using alternative transportation, addressing bullying onboard the bus and navigating federal funding.

Wheel of Benefits

Higher wages often top the list of school bus driver wants, but offering a total package of incentives could result in increased number of new applicants as well as retention of drivers already on staff.

Risky Business

It’s not possible to transport every eligible student via the yellow school bus. Alternatives exist but they can require additional oversight.

Worth the Hassle?

School districts seeking federal reimbursement for transporting Medicaid-eligible students to eligible programs can be a daunting task. But getting the process right can be highly worth the trouble.

Light at the End of the Tunnel

A shortage of foam used in school bus seats results in mixed feelings among vendors.

Facing Bullies Head On

Generational bullying worsened by COVID-19 continues placing pressure on administrators, teachers and school bus drivers as they strive to better respond to incidents and prevent them to begin with.

Editor's Take by Ryan Gray

The Long and Winding Road to Federal Funding

Publisher's Corner by Tony Corpin

Start Your Green Fleet Innovation Strategy