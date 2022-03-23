Tuesday, March 22, 2022
(STN Podcast E104) School Bus Heroes: Calif. District & Community Fights Fires and COVID-19

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 104

By Claudia Newton
Image courtesy of CalAmp.

Ryan and Tony talk March Madness picks, new stats from NSTA that shed light on the driver shortage, and the EPA’s comment period on new emissions standards.

School bus driver trainer Chris Rinesmith and driver Sherry Barnes discuss the impact of the Camp Fire of 2018 and then the COVID-19 pandemic on Paradise Unified School District in California, as well as how staff stepped up to help the community recover.

Additionally, CleanSpray USA’s Chief Science Officer Dr. Richard Cooper and COO Roger McElwrath discuss the science of proper cleaning practices to keep students and drivers healthy as masks come off.

Read about more outstanding women in the school bus industry at stnonline.com/tag/women.

Conversation with CleanSpray USA.

Tech Tip from Synovia Solutions.

