(STN Podcast E133) 80 Percent Retention Rate: Texas District Shares School Bus Driver, Mechanic Shortage Tips

School Bus Safety Week is in full swing, an AI technology pilot yields positive results near Atlanta, there’s a new NAPT executive director and the Department of Transportation is called on to address the bus chassis shortage.

As the industry struggles with retaining school bus drivers and mechanics, Director of Transportation Services Kayne Smith provides a snapshot of current projects and techniques being used successfully at Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District in Texas.

Read more about the driver shortage and the mechanic shortage.

Green Tip from First Student.

