Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E133) 80 Percent Retention Rate: Texas District Shares School Bus Driver, Mechanic Shortage Tips

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 133

By Claudia Newton

School Bus Safety Week is in full swing, an AI technology pilot yields positive results near Atlanta, there’s a new NAPT executive director and the Department of Transportation is called on to address the bus chassis shortage.

As the industry struggles with retaining school bus drivers and mechanics, Director of Transportation Services Kayne Smith provides a snapshot of current projects and techniques being used successfully at Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District in Texas.

Read more about the driver shortage and the mechanic shortage.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Green Tip from First Student.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Multimedia

