Tuesday, March 21, 2023
(STN Podcast E152) Plusses and Minuses: Honest Considerations for Electric, Clean Fuel Buses

School Transportation Nation – Episode 152

By Claudia Newton

Latest headlines on developments making EVs more accessible to the school transportation industry.

Gerald “Stretch” Blackard, owner of Tok Transportation in Alaska, gives his experience with running an electric bus in cold weather and why it may not be best for his operation.

Additionally, Steven Whaley of the Propane Education & Research Council shares how propane is a readily available way to help districts reach their clean school bus goals.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Tech Tip from IC Bus.

 

 

Conversation with the Propane Education & Research Council.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

