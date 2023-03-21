Tuesday, March 21, 2023
WATCH: Day in the Life of a Transportation Director

By Ruth Ashmore

Watch as Kayne Smith takes us through a day in his life as transportation director of Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District (CFISD), the third largest school district in the state of Texas. Meet more of the CFISD transportation team, learn about Kayne’s love of sports and enjoy the laughs as he talks about district expansion, hiring, retention, teamwork and his experience as 2021 Transportation Director of the Year.

Students Intervene in Attempted Kidnapping at Maryland School Bus Stop
(STN Podcast E152) Plusses and Minuses: Honest Considerations for Electric, Clean Fuel Buses

