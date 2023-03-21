WATCH: Day in the Life of a Transportation Director

Watch as Kayne Smith takes us through a day in his life as transportation director of Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District (CFISD), the third largest school district in the state of Texas. Meet more of the CFISD transportation team, learn about Kayne’s love of sports and enjoy the laughs as he talks about district expansion, hiring, retention, teamwork and his experience as 2021 Transportation Director of the Year.

