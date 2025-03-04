Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E249) Mr. Bus Driver: Celebrating & Promoting the Yellow School...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E249) Mr. Bus Driver: Celebrating & Promoting the Yellow School Bus on Social Media

School Transportation Nation – Episode 249

By Claudia Newton

See the latest stories, videos, webinars and photo galleries on green bus updates, safety, crashes, heroic bus drivers, Love the Bus Month and more at stnonline.com/news.

“They say, ‘It feels like you’re driving my bus!’” Cor’Darius Jones, school bus driver for Escambia County Schools in Florida, shares how he became the popular “Mr. Bus Driver” online and discusses leveraging social media to showcase the importance of the yellow bus and recruit drivers.

Read more about drivers.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from Ride.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
Superintendent Snapshot: Florida District Depends on Transportation
Next article
WATCH: South Carolina Bus Driver and Monitor Save Children from House Fire

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

March 2025

This month's issue dives into the collaboration needed to fully utilize technology to improve routing efficiency, handle rising student...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Are you forecasting to purchase more diesel school buses this upcoming cycle than previously planned?
1 vote
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.