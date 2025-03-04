Spartanburg School District 6 in South Carolina dubbed school bus driver Crystal Foster and bus monitor Joclyn Johnson “SHEROs” after they saved three children from a house fire while driving their route. Davig Poag, a 2024 Rising Star and Transportation Director for the district, shared these interviews with Foster and Johnson as they described in their own words how they intervened to keep the children safe and why they love their jobs on the yellow school bus.
WATCH: South Carolina Bus Driver and Monitor Save Children from House Fire
