WATCH: South Carolina Bus Driver and Monitor Save Children from House Fire

By Ruth Ashmore

Spartanburg School District 6 in South Carolina dubbed school bus driver Crystal Foster and bus monitor Joclyn Johnson “SHEROs” after they saved three children from a house fire while driving their route. Davig Poag, a 2024 Rising Star and Transportation Director for the district, shared these interviews with Foster and Johnson as they described in their own words how they intervened to keep the children safe and why they love their jobs on the yellow school bus.

(Pictured from left to right) Crystal Foster, their student rider Deshaun and Joclyn Johnson (Photo courtesy of David Poag)
