Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E254) Gus, the Talking Safety Bus: Supporting Educational Access & Student Safety

School Transportation Nation – Episode 254

By Claudia Newton

Breakdowns of the federal Driving Forward Act’s impact on school bus driver training, new student transportation topics being covered by the National Congress on School Transportation writing committee, and doing what’s best for the children.

Monique Jackson, area manager for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina, discusses her passion for education access, her children’s book “Gus, the Talking Safety Bus,” and teaching students school bus safety.

Read more about safety.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from School Radio. 

 

 

Special Reports

Whitepapers

