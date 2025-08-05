Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E268) Learning Curve: EPA Surprise, Young Michigan Asst. TD Talks...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E268) Learning Curve: EPA Surprise, Young Michigan Asst. TD Talks Leadership

School Transportation Nation – Episode 268

By Claudia Newton
Image by Nashawn Craig / 0312 Photography.

Big news as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency looks to eliminate greenhouse gas regulations. How will school bus manufacturers and school districts respond? Also read the new August issue of STN magazine.

Nashawn Craig, assistant director of transportation and fleet at Taylor Schools in Michigan, discusses aspects of leadership including being promoted as a younger person, retaining staff, collaborating with administration and implementing new technology.

Read more about operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.


 

Message from IC Bus.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
TSD Conference Topics Plan to Cover Unique Aspects of Transporting Students

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

August 2025

It's the 10th year of recognizing the nation's most outstanding Garage Stars. This year's winners are on the front...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your operation employ school bus technicians certified by Automotive Service Excellence?
2 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.