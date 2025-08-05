(STN Podcast E268) Learning Curve: EPA Surprise, Young Michigan Asst. TD Talks Leadership

Big news as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency looks to eliminate greenhouse gas regulations. How will school bus manufacturers and school districts respond? Also read the new August issue of STN magazine.

Nashawn Craig, assistant director of transportation and fleet at Taylor Schools in Michigan, discusses aspects of leadership including being promoted as a younger person, retaining staff, collaborating with administration and implementing new technology.

Read more about operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.







Message from IC Bus.





Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.