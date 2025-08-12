(STN Podcast E269) Legacy & Leadership: Award-Winning Suffolk Transportation Talks NY Operations

Ryan and Taylor evaluate a U.S. Department of Energy report questioning electric grid safety and share breaking news on the TSD Conference.

New York contractor Suffolk Transportation was recently honored with the National School Transportation Association’s Contractor of the Year award. Assistant Vice Presidents Joseph and Johnny Corrado, along with Chief Operating Officer Tommy Smith, discuss upholding the family business legacy, providing students with safe service and navigating operations in an ever-modernizing environment.

Read more about operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.







Message from IC Bus.





Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.