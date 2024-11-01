Meet the 2024 Transportation Director of the Year, Craig Beaver, director of transportation at Beaverton School District in Oregon. Read about Craig’s background, leadership experience and accomplishments for his district, including an all-inclusive electric school bus implementation. Also find articles about electric battery recycling, finding the best deal on fuel, protecting student transportation data, guidelines for transporting students with disabilities and more.

This issue also features the 2024 Rising Stars, read profiles on this year’s chosen winners.

Read the full November 2024 issue.

Cover Story

Going Big

Craig Beaver was meant for Beaverton School District in Oregon. He is recognized as the magazine’s Transportation Director of the Year for leading an all-inclusive electric school bus implementation and sharing data on program effectiveness.

Features

Rising Superstars

This year’s industry Rising Superstars share their stories of how they have climbed the industry ladder while providing exemplary service to their students and fellow transportation professionals.

Playing the Fueling Game

School district leaders discuss why price, state contracts and collaboration are just as important as environmental friendliness when securing the best deal on fuel and energy purchasing.

Seeking Transparency

State and federal legislation seeks to ensure that battery second-life, recycling and material sourcing remains top of mind for every student transportation decision on buying an electric school bus.

Special Report

Managing Transportation Data and Keeping It Safe

With data privacy and security the No. 1 concern of school IT professionals amid increasing cyberattacks, how safe are student transportation records?

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Donning a Leadership Cap

Thought Leader by Linda Bluth

Recommended Do’s and Don’ts for Meeting the Challenges of Transporting Children with Disabilities

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Red, Blue, Green & Yellow