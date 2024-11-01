Saturday, November 2, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeDigital EditionsNovember 2024

November 2024

The future is now for Craig Beaver of Beaverton School District in Oregon, when it comes to electric school buses. Photo by Taylor Ekbatani Cover design by Kimber Horne
The future is now for Craig Beaver of Beaverton School District in Oregon, when it comes to electric school buses. Photo by Taylor Ekbatani
Cover design by Kimber Horne

Meet the 2024 Transportation Director of the Year, Craig Beaver, director of transportation at Beaverton School District in Oregon. Read about Craig’s background, leadership experience and accomplishments for his district, including an all-inclusive electric school bus implementation. Also find articles about electric battery recycling, finding the best deal on fuel, protecting student transportation data, guidelines for transporting students with disabilities and more.

This issue also features the 2024 Rising Stars, read profiles on this year’s chosen winners.

Read the full November 2024 issue.

Cover Story

Advertisement

Going Big
Craig Beaver was meant for Beaverton School District in Oregon. He is recognized as the magazine’s Transportation Director of the Year for leading an all-inclusive electric school bus implementation and sharing data on program effectiveness.

Features

Rising Superstars
This year’s industry Rising Superstars share their stories of how they have climbed the industry ladder while providing exemplary service to their students and fellow transportation professionals.

Playing the Fueling Game
School district leaders discuss why price, state contracts and collaboration are just as important as environmental friendliness when securing the best deal on fuel and energy purchasing.

Seeking Transparency
State and federal legislation seeks to ensure that battery second-life, recycling and material sourcing remains top of mind for every student transportation decision on buying an electric school bus.

Special Report

Managing Transportation Data and Keeping It Safe
With data privacy and security the No. 1 concern of school IT professionals amid increasing cyberattacks, how safe are student transportation records?

Feedback
Online
Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
Donning a Leadership Cap

Thought Leader by Linda Bluth
Recommended Do’s and Don’ts for Meeting the Challenges of Transporting Children with Disabilities

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Red, Blue, Green & Yellow

Previous article
Router: Going from Pro to PLUS Made Work Fun
Next article
(Free White Paper) Optimize Every School Bus Operation Using GPS and Vehicle Data

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

October 2024

Learn more about what it takes to create a Top Transportation Team in this month's cover story. Read articles...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your state require school bus evacuation training for students with disabilities and special needs?
0 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.