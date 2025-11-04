Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E281) Catalyst for Change: Electric School Bus Safety, Inspired Texas Rising Star

School Transportation Nation – Episode 281

By Claudia Newton

Discover the new STN Transportation Director of the Year featured on our November issue cover. Other headlines include a NHTSA investigation after a driverless Waymo car illegally passed a stopped school bus and NTSB recommendations on seatbelts following a Texas school bus crash.

Frank Girardot, senior communications director for RIDE, discusses the electric school bus manufacturer’s School Bus Safety Week efforts.

Jennifer Gardella, director of transportation for Rockwall Independent School District in Texas and a 2025 STN Rising Star, discusses her childcare background, improving student relationships, training staff and receiving inspiration from fellow student transporters.

Read more about operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from Ride.

 


Message from School Radio.

 

Images courtesy of Jennifer Gardella. 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

