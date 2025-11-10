Monday, November 10, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E282) Onsite at TSD 2025 (Part 1/2): Mission-Critical Partners for...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E282) Onsite at TSD 2025 (Part 1/2): Mission-Critical Partners for Special Needs Transportation

School Transportation Nation – Episode 282

By Claudia Newton

Marty Savino, national account manager for School-Radio, shares how reliable bus radios support student safety and provide dependable communication services for school bus operations.

For the three-year anniversary of the founding of FirstAlt by First Student, Vice President Gregg Prettyman addresses common misconceptions about alternative transportation safety standards, as well as a Samsara partnership incorporating live video for added oversight.

Tim Logan, director of transportation for Garland Independent School District in Texas, and John Daniels, vice president of marketing for Transfinder, discuss how Transfinder technology helps the transportation department streamline operations and better serve students with special needs and their families.

Read more TSD Conference news.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from Ride.

 


Conversation with School Radio.

 

Listen & follow on Spotify:

Listen & follow on Apple Podcasts:

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
Texas Team Takes Home Roadeo Award at TSD Conference
Next article
Alternative School Transportation: Roadmap for Decision-Making For Children with Disabilities and Special Needs

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

November 2025

Meet the 2025 Transportation Director of the Year Keba Baldwin, director of transportation at Prince George’s County Public Schools...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Does your organization provide employees with mentorship opportunities?
20 votes
VoteResults

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.