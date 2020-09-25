(STN Podcast E29) Happy Hour #4: Recognizing Innovative School Bus Technology

Technology is continually becoming an indispensable part of the yellow bus. Attendees at the virtual Bus Technology Summit learned about the new products & systems that manufacturers and suppliers offer to support “pupil transportation as a service,” as termed in a Tech Talk by Matt Daus, transportation technology chair at the City University of New York.

Listen to this episode to find out the winners of the Bus Tech Summit’s Innovation Awards and read news coverage from this week at stnonline.com/tag/bus-technology-summit.

