Friday, September 25, 2020
Industry Releases

Navistar Announces Gateway Integrations, Adds New Partnership with Leading Telematics and Fleet Management Providers

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV), a producer of International brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus brand school and commercial buses, announces Gateway Integrations, a collection of software integrations with the industry’s leading telematics and fleet management providers. Gateway Integrations are designed to reduce fleet costs, simplify data transmission and streamline access to critical fleet management and compliance solutions by using Navistar’s factory-installed telematics device as a gateway to streamline software solutions without the need for additional hardware.

In addition to previously announced Gateway Integrations with Samsara and Geotab, any new International truck or IC Bus vehicle can easily subscribe to any of the following partners beginning in 2021 using Navistar’s factory-installed telematics device, which is standard on the International LT Series, RH Series and LoneStar models:

  • CyntrX GPS Fleet Tracking Solutions
  • MiX Telematics
  • Omnitracs
  • Tyler Technologies
  • Zonar Systems

“At the core of good connected vehicle systems is a single factory-installed device driving actionable data to multiple fleet management systems,” said Chintan Sopariwala, vice president of aftersales operations and connected vehicle, Navistar. “Our Gateway Integrations allow customers to consolidate their vehicle hardware and use a singular database to feed all their fleet management and compliance solution portals, thus saving operational costs and improving data accuracy.”

Fleets subscribed to Gateway Integrations will benefit from continued telematics service, including access to OnCommand Connection’s Advanced Remote Diagnostics solutions and over-the-air programming capabilities for the duration of the subscription.

“We’ve identified these telematics and fleet management providers as strategic partners,” said Friedrich Baumann, president of sales, marketing and aftersales, Navistar. “With their software expertise, we look forward to working together to introduce added feature functionality in the coming years to further enhance the overall customer experience through vehicle connectivity.”

For additional information, contact an International or IC Bus dealer or a representative from any of Navistar’s seven Gateway Integrations partners.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

