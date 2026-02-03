(STN Podcast E292) Emergencies & Training: Lessons Learned From Texas School Bus Crash

The February edition of STN magazine is out, where we continue discussions on the oversight of autonomous vehicles and alternative student transportation. Plus, sign up for school bus inspection training and many more learning opportunities at STN EXPO East in Charlotte, North Carolina, this March.

In the aftermath of a high-profile school bus rollover last August at Leander Independent School District in Central Texas, Director of Transportation Tracie Franco talks lessons learned in emergency response, lap-shoulder seatbelt enforcement, first responder collaboration and staff training.

