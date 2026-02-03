Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube Bluesky
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E292) Emergencies & Training: Lessons Learned From Texas School Bus...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E292) Emergencies & Training: Lessons Learned From Texas School Bus Crash

School Transportation Nation – Episode 292

By Claudia Newton

The February edition of STN magazine is out, where we continue discussions on the oversight of autonomous vehicles and alternative student transportation. Plus, sign up for school bus inspection training and many more learning opportunities at STN EXPO East in Charlotte, North Carolina, this March.

In the aftermath of a high-profile school bus rollover last August at Leander Independent School District in Central Texas, Director of Transportation Tracie Franco talks lessons learned in emergency response, lap-shoulder seatbelt enforcement, first responder collaboration and staff training.

Read more about crashes.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from EverDriven.

 

Message from School Radio.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadioSpotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
Getting the Word Out
Next article
Heliox, A Siemens Business, Highlights VersiCharge Blue 80A for Fleet and Commercial EV Charging

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

February 2026

This month's issue highlights safety, covering different aspects of how the student transportation is addressing the most pressing safety...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2026

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

When was the last time your operation trained with local first responders on emergency scenarios?
1 vote
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.