Heliox, A Siemens Business, Highlights VersiCharge Blue 80A for Fleet and Commercial EV Charging

Heliox, A Siemens Business, a leader in EV charging solutions, is proud to highlight its VersiCharge Blue 80A, engineered for the most demanding fleet and commercial vehicle charging environments. Designed to deliver up to 80A AC (19.2 kW) power output, the VersiCharge Blue 80A ensures that fleet operators can keep vehicles moving efficiently and reduce operational downtime. With Level 2 charging capability via a J1772 connector and a 24-foot cable, this solution is compatible with most standard EVs, E-Trucks and School Buses, and streamlines installation and daily operation for maximum flexibility and reach.

This charger exemplifies robust quality, featuring Buy America compliance to meet government procurement requirements and ENERGY STAR certification to support lower operational costs and high energy efficiency. Safety remains paramount, as the VersiCharge Blue 80A holds multiple UL listings and carries a NEMA 4 and IK10 rating to ensure exceptional resilience against extreme temperatures, humidity, and physical impact. Backed by a 3-year warranty, customers gain peace of mind knowing their investment is safeguarded for the long haul.

Connectivity is central to the VersiCharge Blue 80A’s design, with cellular and Wi-Fi networking providing easy remote monitoring and flexible network-sharing in commercial deployments. Site safety and aesthetics are prioritized thanks to retractable cable management, reducing trip hazards and maintaining a clean, professional appearance. State-of-the-art smart charging features, including ISO15118-2 hardware readiness and OCPP 1.6J support, enable advanced load management, authentication, security, and future compatibility, while Sifinity Setup mobile app configuration simplifies multi-charger installations.

Precise energy tracking is guaranteed by embedded metering, helping operators optimize usage and manage costs. Built for resilient operation, the unit withstands wide temperature swings from -40°C to 50°C (>50°C with derating) and functions reliably in up to 98% humidity, making it ideal for harsh climates and challenging locations. Wall or post mounting options offer flexible installation for any site layout, and over-the-air (OTA) software upgrades future-proof investments by delivering remote updates and new capabilities.

Engineered for versatility, VersiCharge Blue 80A features rated current settings from 12A to 80A to easily accommodate varying power needs across fleet and facility applications. Its recommended wire cross section of 3 AWG with a 90°C minimum ensures safe, high-capacity wiring and consistent performance even under heavy usage. Built-in ground fault and overvoltage protection shield both users and vehicles against electrical risks, while multicolor LED indicators provide instant feedback on charging status, connectivity, and fault diagnostics to streamline site management.

Advanced OCPP and ISO15118-2 user authentication deliver enterprise-grade security and fleet management capability. The charger operates at altitudes up to 6,562 feet, expanding site possibilities in high-elevation regions, and customizable mounting options ensure seamless integration in diverse venues.

With VersiCharge Blue 80A, Heliox, A Siemens Business, is bringing a powerful blend of reliability, safety, and intelligent connectivity to the heart of fleet and commercial EV operations, enabling customers to scale with confidence as electrification demands grow.

About Heliox, A Siemens Business

Heliox, A Siemens Business, delivers world class EV charging equipment, EV charger maintenance and support services, and robust solutions for a broad range of EV fleets. Our portfolio encompasses all aspects of smart and efficient AC and DC charging infrastructure, including IoT-connected hardware, software, and a comprehensive service offering. Heliox manufactures UL compliant products that meet Buy America Act (BAA) and Build America Buy America (BABA) standards. Heliox’s high-quality, field-proven charging products are now backed by Siemens’ financial strength, global reach, and long-term stability—delivering the best of both worlds.