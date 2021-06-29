Wednesday, June 30, 2021
(STN Podcast E70) The Clock is Ticking: Feds Spotlight School Bus Safety, Funding & Driver Training

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 70

By Claudia Newton

Big headlines for the school bus industry and upcoming deadlines to be aware of. Tony & Taylor discuss new federal funding for onboard Wi-Fi, CERTS Act funding relief finally opening for contractors, and the STOP for School Buses Act being considered again.

Jeff Cassel, president of the School Bus Safety Co., explains why and how student transporters should prepare for MAP-21 driver training rules ahead of the February 2022 FMCSA deadline.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/safety and stnonline.com/tag/driver.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

