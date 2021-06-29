Stertil-Koni Names Industrial Sales Pro Glenn Orn to Newly Created Post of Northeast Regional Sales Manager

STEVENSVILLE, MD— Stertil-Koni, the leader in heavy duty vehicle lifting systems serving transit agencies, corporate fleets, municipalities, state agencies, the U.S. Military and private business sectors across North America, today announced that Glenn Orn has joined the company in the newly created post of Northeast Regional Sales Manager.

In this position, Orn, brings more than 26 years of top industrial sales experience to the role, having most recently served as Eastern Regional Sales Manager for a leading manufacturer of industrial sheet rubber. There, he oversaw five independent sales agencies across 32 states and worked with multiple distributors to grow company sales by 100 percent during a seven-year tenure.

At Stertil-Koni, Orn will report directly to company president, Dr. Jean DellAmore, and will manage a territory covering Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island − as well as Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland, and the Canadian Maritime Provinces.

In making today’s announcement, Dr. DellAmore stated, “The Northeast Region for Stertil-Koni has consistently provided tremendous potential for Stertil-Koni and now, with an established pro of Glenn’s caliber managing the territory, I believe we are poised for even more robust growth. His well established track record of providing exceptional customer care to both a distributor network and product end-users is fully aligned with the Stertil-Koni operating philosophy and we anticipate that Glenn will be a key contributor to the continuing success of our company.”

Orn studied Civil Engineering at Central New England College and earned a business degree at Quinsigamond Community College in Massachusetts. He, his wife, and children live in Clinton, Connecticut, where Glenn enjoys supporting Boston sports teams and spending time with his family at the beach and traveling.

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni – proud to be a Buy America company – is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni’s breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company’s innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.