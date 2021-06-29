Wednesday, June 30, 2021
HomeIndustry ReleasesStertil-Koni Names Industrial Sales Pro Glenn Orn to Newly Created Post of...
Industry Releases

Stertil-Koni Names Industrial Sales Pro Glenn Orn to Newly Created Post of Northeast Regional Sales Manager

STEVENSVILLE, MD— Stertil-Koni, the leader in heavy duty vehicle lifting systems serving transit agencies, corporate fleets, municipalities, state agencies, the U.S. Military and private business sectors across North America, today announced that Glenn Orn has joined the company in the newly created post of Northeast Regional Sales Manager.

Glenn Orn, Northeast Regional Sales Manager, Stertil-Koni

In this position, Orn, brings more than 26 years of top industrial sales experience to the role, having most recently served as Eastern Regional Sales Manager for a leading manufacturer of industrial sheet rubber. There, he oversaw five independent sales agencies across 32 states and worked with multiple distributors to grow company sales by 100 percent during a seven-year tenure.

At Stertil-Koni, Orn will report directly to company president, Dr. Jean DellAmore, and will manage a territory covering Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island − as well as Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland, and the Canadian Maritime Provinces.

In making today’s announcement, Dr. DellAmore stated, “The Northeast Region for Stertil-Koni has consistently provided tremendous potential for Stertil-Koni and now, with an established pro of Glenn’s caliber managing the territory, I believe we are poised for even more robust growth. His well established track record of providing exceptional customer care to both a distributor network and product end-users is fully aligned with the Stertil-Koni operating philosophy and we anticipate that Glenn will be a key contributor to the continuing success of our company.”

Orn studied Civil Engineering at Central New England College and earned a business degree at Quinsigamond Community College in Massachusetts. He, his wife, and children live in Clinton, Connecticut, where Glenn enjoys supporting Boston sports teams and spending time with his family at the beach and traveling.

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni – proud to be a Buy America company – is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni’s breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company’s innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.

Previous article(STN Podcast E70) The Clock is Ticking: Feds Spotlight School Bus Safety, Funding & Driver Training
Next articleMichigan Firefighters Use Donated School Buses for Emergency Evacuation Training

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

June 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on school bus contractors, onboard Wi-Fi for students, driver shortages, and...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you offering more robust summer school opportunities due to the pandemic learning loss?
84 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.