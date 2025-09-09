Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E273) Supportive, not Punitive: Collaborating for Improved Student Rider Behavior

School Transportation Nation – Episode 273

By Claudia Newton

Dive into school bus safety, technology and data security in the new STN September issue. We also analyze a Canadian study on electric bus equity and the school bus industry’s lobbying efforts in the U.S.

Lisa Navarra, certified child behavior specialist, author and upcoming TSD Conference keynote speaker, discusses bringing together education and transportation personnel to support good behavior in student bus riders with special needs.

Read more about special needs.

